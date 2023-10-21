Fat Joe Gets Custom $750k Wide-Body Rolls-Royce

Fat Joe keeps a world of luxury around him, and that includes his wheels ... recently snagging a $750K custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a bunch of sick features.

The Don ordered the custom Rolls-Royce 4 months ago -- an impromptu purchase after he saw a version of the wide-body Rolls while he was out in Dubai.

We're told Joe FaceTimed Will Castro from Unique Whips on Speedvision the second he saw the vehicle, and asked Will to build him one.

Will tells TMZ Hip Hop the job proved to be challenging for the team ... Joe demands the absolute best and the kits are made to order and delivered from Europe.

Joe's dropped $100k for the car's body, and Will and his crew added 24” wheels and tires ... the whole thing took the team over a month to build.

Will did all the bodywork, paint, carbon work and will be self-delivering Joe his new car this weekend. The latest cartraption marks the 3rd Rolls-Royce SUV Will and the team has done for Joe ... just last year, they hooked him up with a sweet RR orange-and-black ensemble.