Max Doyle In 'Mostly Ghostly' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Sterling Beaumon was just 13 years old when he was cast as Max Doyle -- the aspiring magician who is half-psychic and afraid of ghosts -- in the fantasy film "Mostly Ghostly" back in 2008.

Beaumon shared the big screen with Brian Stepanek as the evil ghost, who tortures Max in hopes of finding the ghost siblings, Phears, Luke Benward as Max's friend who becomes frightened when realizing he's a ghost, Nicky, and Madison Pettis as Nicky's brave sister and ghost, Tara.