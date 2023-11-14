Taylor Swift Removed From NFL's Social Media Pages, Josh Dobbs Takes Over

The NFL's Taylor Swift era is over -- the league has finally moved on from the Tayvis craze ... replacing the pop superstar from its social media pages in favor of unlikely Vikings hero Josh Dobbs!!

The Shield leaned heavily into Taylor's presence at Kansas City Chiefs games amid her budding romance with Travis Kelce ... changing its bio and imagery to have fun with the whole ordeal.

The "Cruel Summer" singer had real estate on the NFL's pages for more than a month ... but that all came to an end this week, when the league decided to give Dobbs the spotlight after leading Minnesota to its second win in two weeks.

Of course, Dobbs was thrown into the Vikes vs. Falcons matchup after joining the team days prior and didn't even know his teammates' names or plays, but was still able to come out with the 31-28 win.

His magic continued on Sunday ... when he helped Minnesota outlast the Saints, 27-19.

Given his surprising success story, the league decided it was time to move on from Taylor and hand Dobbs his flowers ... adding him to its banner and saying, "in Dobbs we trust" in the bio.