Roger Goodell Says Taylor Swift's Romance With Travis Kelce Is 'Great' For NFL

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is weighing in on Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce ... saying their new romance has been "great for the league."

Commish shared his two cents on the Tayvis craze during an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday ... and he's shipping the two lovebirds pretty hard after seeing the effect its had on his organization.

"They're happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship," Goodell said. "That's great in and of itself."

"It has connected more fans of Taylor's and more fans of the NFL. And, in some ways, to see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor," he added. "She's an unbelievable artist. Obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player."

"I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention, so we welcome it."

Of course, Taylor's appearances at Travis' Kansas City Chiefs games have been widely documented ... with broadcasting crews showing her cheering on her man from her suite seats.

The two have become quite the power couple over the past few months ... with Travis flying to Argentina to hit up her 'Eras' show during his bye week.

Our sources tell us Tayvis will be together for the holidays ... which is a huge step in their relationship.