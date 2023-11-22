Travis Kelce's Play Not Affected By Taylor Swift Relationship, Ex-NFLer Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

No, Travis Kelce's play of late has not been impacted by his relationship with Taylor Swift ... at least, that's according to ex-NFLer Channing Crowder, who tells TMZ Sports the Chiefs star is too used to the limelight to be impacted by dating the pop star.

Of course, there are plenty who are ready to disagree ... as Kelce has had three straight pedestrian games in a row -- all while his romance with Swift has reached a fever pitch.

But, when we spoke to Crowder on Tuesday following Kelce's four-catch, 44-yard performance in a loss to the Eagles on Monday Night Football ... the former Miami Dolphins linebacker said there's just simply no way Swift's swayed things for the 34-year-old.

As for why ... Crowder tells us he thinks Kelce's just simply too familiar with fame to have it bother his game on the gridiron.

"He doesn't hide from attention," Crowder said.

Kelce has been with Swift for quite some time now ... and when she's been in attendance at his games, he's balled out. But, when she hasn't been around -- particularly this last month -- it's been a different story.

Crowder, though, says it's all pretty explainable ... saying defenses have been focusing more on Kelce due to the lack of other weapons on Kansas City's offense.

As for Kelce's admission this week that retirement has been on his mind a little bit -- Crowder did seem to think that was a fairly significant revelation ... telling us, "Once guys start talking about retirement, they might as well retire."

