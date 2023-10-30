Broncos Troll Travis Kelce, Chiefs With Taylor Swift Song After Upset Win

Haters really ARE gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate -- the Denver Broncos told Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs to "shake it off" after their shocking upset loss on Sunday ... by trolling the hell outta them with a Taylor Swift jam session.

The Broncos stunned the Super Bowl champs in a 24-9 home win in Week 8 ... and right after the game clock hit zeroes, the Mile High Stadium speakers started blaring the tight end's new lady's hit song, "Shake It Off."

It's a clear shot at the hype surrounding Tayvis ... with many accusing NFL broadcasts of going overboard with coverage every time the pop superstar attends games.

Swift was nowhere in sight for the shocking loss ... so the theory that she's Kelce's good luck charm is starting to sound pretty legit.

TK had six receptions for 58 yards in the contest ... less than half the production he had a week prior with Swift watching from a suite.

Kelce was in great spirits prior to the loss -- rocking out to his boo's biggest songs following his appearance at Game 1 of the World Series in Texas on Friday.

