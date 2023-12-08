Drew Pearson Reveals Post Malone Is Member Of Famous '88 Club' Cowboys Group Text

Play video content TMZSports.com

Post Malone has become so synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys -- he's now joined the famed "88 Club" group text that includes Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb!!!

Pearson revealed the eyebrow-raising fact to TMZ Sports this week ... saying Post has demonstrated so much love to Dallas over the past few years that he and other Cowboys legends have now opened their arms -- and their text messages -- to the "Congratulations" crooner.

It's, of course, a huge deal ... because the "88 Club" has long been limited to Dallas players who have starred while wearing jersey No. 88 -- and only those players.

But, Pearson explained Post has just become that good of a friend and that big of a fan.

"Our honorary guy on the '88 Club' is Post Malone," Pearson said.

Pearson then told us Post actually chimes in on their group chat during games ... saying, "You know he's going crazy!" while watching the action on his TV screen.

"He's on the group text with us," Pearson reiterated. "He's a big fan."

Post has professed his love for the Cowboys for years -- but most recently, he's really kicked things up a notch. In October, he opened up a Dallas-themed Raising Cane's ... and a month later, he helped design a Cowboys clothing line as well.