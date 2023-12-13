Matt Rife Still Hasn't Apologized for Beefing with 6-Year-Old, Mom Says

Matt Rife got into it online with a 6-year-old kid who criticized him over his recent Netflix special -- something for which he has yet to make amends ... according to the boy's mom.

Here's the deal ... the comedian is still facing backlash over his special from last month, which included cracks about domestic violence, and which made women, in general, the butt of a lot of his jokes -- this despite the fact that the vast majority of his fans are women.

Rife was getting crapped on left and right for a good long while -- something he relished -- and the other week, TikToker Bunny Hedaya's young son got in on the action as well.

She posted a stitch to one of Rife's jokes from the special -- during which he's making fun of women for relying on astrology and getting a "rings" punchline in there with the planets -- and it featured her boy who corrected MR on which planet actually featured rings ... Saturn.

The kid also said Rife was "mean to girls" ... so not a huge burn, but one to which Rife apparently felt the need to respond. He wrote in a since-deleted comment, "Jupiter also has (a) ring. OH!... and Santa isn't real. Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck." Yeah, it ain't great ... and worse yet, Bunny says he hasn't said sorry.

She tells TMZ ... while Rife has yet to apologize, she says she would only accept one through changed behavior -- namely, switching up his tune on how he talks to/about women. However, she says based on what she's seen about him ... she ain't holding her breath.

Bunny says Rife doesn't seem like the type of guy to take accountability -- see his response to the special needs helmet joke controversy -- and she believes he needs to look deep inside himself to figure out why he feels so much aggression toward women and children, and to attempt to heal himself once he figures out the root cause.