Travis Kelce Gives Taylor Swift's Dad Props, He Has Swag!

Travis Kelce is considered one of the best dressers in the NFL ... and his style might be rubbing off on his girlfriend's fam -- 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar is loving Taylor Swift's dad's latest wardrobe choice!!

TK was giving his take on the Swift clan supporting him against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium during Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason ... when the conversation turned to 71-year-old Scott's fashion statement at the game.

"Mr. Swift!" Kelce said when a shot of Taylor and her pops standing in a suite showed up on the screen ... "Full Chiefs gear."

"It's kinda looking really nice on him, man," he added. "It's a swaggy vintage joint. He's rocking it, man."

Kelce also pointed out how everyone in attendance seemed to really enjoy themselves -- even the Pats fans, who erupted in cheers when Taylor showed up on the scoreboard ... despite her rooting for the other team.

"You don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors," TK added ... explaining it's a prime example of "how amazing that girl is."

"They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."

Kelce -- who's usually calm, cool and collected -- even revealed he had to make sure he didn't get overwhelmed when he noticed the crowd reaction.