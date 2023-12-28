Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Consequence Calls Out Kanye West For Not Acknowledging Him, Rest of Team

Consequence To Kanye West You Owe Me & The Team An Apology ... We Always Have Your Back!!!

12/28/2023 12:45 PM PT
Kanye West's day one advisor Consequence is demanding an apology ... but not for reasons you'd suspect.

On Thursday, Kanye released his $200 Yeezy Pods footwear and Cons showed his solidarity by posting the slipper sneakers but had to give his longtime friend a piece of his mind ... Cons is accusing Ye of throwing him and the team under the bus!!!

Yeezy pods comments

According to Cons, Kanye put him and the rest of the Ye's backers ... guys like Don C, John Monopoly, GLC ... in an awkward position when Ye claimed he was alone in his fight against the supposed Jewish powers that be.

RANTING & RAVING

Remember, Kanye flipped out during a Vegas listening session for his "Vultures" album a couple weeks back ... Hitler, Jesus Christ and Donald Trump were all swirled into a lengthy word vomit rant.

Cons' face must be stinging, because he's calling his omission a slap in the face!!!

Kanye West hebrew statement

What's more, Cons notes he's been riding with Kanye through thick and thin since 2002 and thinks if Ye can apologize to the Jewish people he offended, then he can muster up an apology to him ... in English!!!

The last time we spoke to Cons, he was doing damage control for Ye's ex-publicist who got herself indicted in Trump's election scandal.

Ya gotta love a homie who's present for the good, bad and the ugly!!!

