'Concussion' Dr. Bennet Omalu Recommends Elijah Moore Retire After 'TNF' Injury

Play video content

If Dr. Bennet Omalu -- the inspiration for the famous Will Smith "Concussion" movie -- were advising Elijah Moore following his scary head injury on Thursday night ... he says he'd tell the Browns wideout to retire.

"That is my recommendation," the famed neuropathologist tells TMZ Sports.

Moore was hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland's win over the Jets on "Thursday Night Football" -- and the scene was horrifying.

The 23-year-old's face slammed into the turf ... and after he appeared to lose consciousness, he convulsed on the ground several times.

Moore did not finish the game and stayed the night at a local hospital -- and Omalu says if he had things his way, it'd be the last time Moore ever sees an NFL field again.

"He was having a seizure," Omalu said Friday. "A seizure is a manifestation of brain damage, brain injury."

"That is permanent damage."

There currently is no timetable for a return for Moore -- he's been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol while he remains at home recovering.

Omalu tells us if Moore doesn't retire -- he'd at least urge the receiver to sit out the rest of this season ... even if that means missing Cleveland's upcoming playoff run.

"Given what I saw in that video, he should be benched for rest of the season," Omalu said. "For at least three months."