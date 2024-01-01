Gypsy Rose Blanchard Offered Strip Club Job Following Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard already has a titillating job offer on the table following her release from prison ... a strip club's hoping the ex-con would do her big reveal on its stage.

Dream Girls Detroit fired off a job offer to Gypsy ... the club wants to show it's there to help people who ran afoul of the law post-confinement.

The club's general manager, Dan Wilhelm, says, "We stand in solidarity with everyone who is showing support to Gypsy Rose as she embarks on her new life" ... adding the cash she can make will help her "get the tools needed to be able to live a quality life in the real world."

Job offer aside, Dream Girls is also looking to host a release party for the 32-year-old ... something they're calling "Let's Get Tipsy With Gypsy."

She's also rented out a cozy Airbnb in Kansas City ... remember, she had tickets to the Chiefs' NYE game and was hoping to meet Taylor Swift, but she was unable to attend because her parole officer told her she had to leave the state.