Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis Laugh Off 'Barbie' Disses, No More Wedding Plans

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis came into 2024 with plenty of momentum and controversy ... but they're embracing the notoriety, because it's fueling their rap careers!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Blue and Jaidyn at the event Meet The Faces at Fountain LA over the weekend and they had a laugh at all the feathers their new "Barbie (Remix)" ruffled -- remember, BF decided to skewer Soulja Boy, NLE Choppa and more on the track.

Speaking of NLE, their proposed boxing match ain't happening ... NLE's mother got involved after Blueface mentioned her, and she called them both childish Crips who are taking their antics too far.

Blueface agrees with Mama Choppa, but tells us he looks at the current Hip Hop game as a circus, and he's taking it upon himself to be its ringleader.

We also gauged Jaidyn's temperature on breaking her engagement after saying "Yes" to his proposal back in December, and much to Blueface's amusement ... she's cool for now!