Jay Briscoe's Daughter Walks At AEW Dynamite 1 Year After Crash Killed Wrestling Star

Jay Briscoe was honored in an amazing way on the anniversary of his death Monday ... his daughter -- who was seriously injured in the crash that took his life 12 months ago -- showed the world she can walk again.

The powerful moment happened at AEW Dynamite -- after Jay's brother and former tag-team partner, Mark, jumped on the microphone to remember his sibling one year after the wrestling star passed away in a wreck in Delaware.

Mark started his speech by hyping up the crowd, before he remembered Jay as his "partner" and "brother." Then, he started talking about Jay's daughters.

"Man, my nieces were in the truck with him," Mark said on the mic in front of the South Carolina crowd. "Tragically, they told my oldest niece -- they were injured severely -- they told my oldest niece, 'You know, you'll never walk again.'"

But, suddenly, Gracie, Jayleigh and their brother, Gannon, walked out behind Mark -- all looking as healthy as can be.

"God is on the throne!" Mark said as his family joined him. "We Dem Boys, dammit. We won't stop, 'cause we can't stop. We ain't going nowhere!"

Mark then hugged Jay's kids -- before AEW revealed a video tribute to the late wrestler.

As we previously reported, Briscoe -- real name Jamin Pugh -- was pronounced dead on Jan. 17, 2023 after a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 veered into his lane and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

He was just 38 years old.