Nick Cannon Advises Zeddy Will To 'Seek Therapy' After 5 Baby Mama News

Nick Cannon knows he's the posterchild of polygamy these days -- a role he's embracing with common sense jewels for everyone who follow in his footsteps ... including Zeddy Will.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Nick in West Hollywood on Thursday and tickled him with the news of Zeddy, the 21-year-old TikTok star and rapper who just went viral for his 5-way baby shower ... and all the child's mothers were happily along for the ride.

Zeddy Will credited Nick for "redefining modern relationships" -- of course, the scenario and many like it mirror Nick's family tree of 12 children -- and Nick tells us inspiration is his forte... but also warned the young lad not to ignore his self-care.

He'll have 10 personalities to deal with -- the 5 new babies and their mothers!!!

Nick instructs ZW to stock up on sleep and also seek therapy ... sounds like sound advice ... he recently highlighted the frazzle dazzle of parenthood in his new chicken wings ad spot.

Who knows, maybe the two will collaborate down the line ... multi-platform hip hop content creators with multiple children ... there's still speculation Zeddy might be fakin' everything for a music video.