Kyle Richards Ready to Talk Morgan Wade, Mauricio Separation On 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kyle Richards will not shy away from questions about her relationships with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and singer Morgan Wade ... at least not once cameras start rolling at the 'RHOBH' reunion.

We got the 'Real Housewives' star as she was running errands Monday in Beverly Glen, and asked if she's planning to discuss her separation from Mauricio -- or open up about where things stand with Morgan during Friday's reunion show taping.

Kyle says she's more than willing to answer questions about Mauricio and Morgan ... as long as host Andy Cohen and her 'RHOBH' castmates ask, which they most certainly will.

As Kyle put it, "Have you seen our show?!?"

Bravo reunion shows are notoriously pointed and direct, so Kyle knows what's coming ... and she says there's been no special request from her about making certain topics off-limits.

As you know, Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now and she's spending a lot of time with Morgan. She says she's been open about the big changes in her life, but there's definitely a lot more to be said ... and it sounds like those answers are coming.