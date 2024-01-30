UFC's Jamahal Hill Offered Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill was offered a plea deal in his domestic violence case, TMZ Sports has learned.

Prosecutors extended the deal to Hill earlier this month, according to court documents. As part of the proposed agreement, Hill would plead guilty to one charge of domestic violence ... in exchange for the dismissal of the aggravated domestic violence charge they had initially hit him with following his arrest in November.

Hill is expected to make a decision on the offer by a court hearing in March.

We reached out to Hill's attorney for comment ... though so far, no word back yet.

We broke the story ... Hill was arrested back on Nov. 27 after his brother, James Hill Jr., told police the MMA fighter roughed him up at his Kent, Michigan home following a series of arguments the two had gotten into over Thanksgiving weekend.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Cops say James told them Jamahal "sucker punched" him with a closed fist -- before hitting him a second time. Police said in court documents James sustained a swollen face during the altercation -- adding that he was also "missing a front tooth that he stated got broke when Jamahal assaulted him."

Play video content YouTube / Jamahall Hill