Utah Skier Stuck In Life-Threatening Avalanche, Captures Incident on Helmet Cam

Play video content Youtube/Steve Gourley

A Utah skier is lucky to be alive ... after the man got swept away by a fast-moving avalanche ... and the death-defying ordeal was all captured on video!

According to the Utah Avalance Center, the scary incident happened on Sunday when three skiers hit the slopes -- despite warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions -- near Davis Gulch off Gobblers Knob.

Unfortunately, one of 'em unintentionally set off a hard slab avalanche ... and while two of the skiers moved to safety, Steve Gourley was caught in the middle of it.

Gourley's helmet camera was rolling when it all happened ... and you see the skier as he's swept away by the 2-4 foot-deep avalanche at speeds of 27 MPH!

UAC said the avalanche stretched out 500 feet wide and 2,000 feet long and it carried a partially buried Gourley 650 feet down the slope.

Thankfully, Gourley was able to dig himself out ... and was in good enough condition to share the footage on social media, which ski enthusiasts loved.

"It may be some of the most breathtaking avalanche footage I've ever seen," a UAC forecaster told KPCW. "Super close call."

Play video content TMZ Studios

Gourley said he's going to stick with low-angle terrains after triggering the avalanche.