Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

DC Young Fly Pleads For Stolen Bag With Jacky Oh! Memento To Be Returned

DC Young Fly Need My Stolen Bag Back... Jacky Oh!'s Death Cert Was In There!!!

2/20/2024 11:34 AM PT

DC Young Fly is graciously asking the person responsible for swiping his bookbag to return it pronto ... because its sentimental value outweighs the financial gain in this caper.

Apparently, DC had a gig at the Hollywood Improv last night but discovered his bag had gone missing following the let-out of the show -- and he suspects it got taken by a thief.

bring the bag back

The comedian/actor hoped on IG this morning with a passionate plea for the bag to be returned to him ... and it's incredibly sad, because he says there was something inside that was of the utmost importance to him.

DC Young Fly's Plea

According to DC, no cash or jewels were taken but, as it turns out, the backpack actually contained the death certificate of his girlfriend, Jacky Oh!, with whom he had 3 children.

Ms Jacky Oh! Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Ms Jacky Oh! Family Photos Launch Gallery

As we reported ...Jacky died last May due to complications from cosmetic surgery and like we told you, no foul play was suspected in her death. It was just a tragic accident.

DC's not asking for anything crazy here ... he literally just wants his bag back, and is hoping his message reaches the right people and that they'll do the right thing and return it.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

His fellow comedians D.L. Hughley and Earthquake have since joined him on IG in spreading awareness for the stolen property.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later