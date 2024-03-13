Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Aroldis Chapman Posts Bizarre Video Grabbing Older Woman's Boobs

3/13/2024 10:35 AM PT
Aroldis Complex

MLB star Aroldis Chapman is apparently quite the mama's boy ... 'cause the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher shared a bizarre video of himself grabbing an older lady's boobs this week -- and many believe it is his very own mother.

The two-time World Series champion posted the disturbing clip to his Instagram story ... showing him cozying up on a couch with a woman who resembles his mom, Maria Caridad De La Cruz.

Chapman -- who's grinning from ear to ear -- is super handsy throughout the vid ... squeezing both boobs as the woman pats his back.

At one point, the woman seemingly tries to get the Cuban Missile to move his hand ... but the groping continues.

Naturally, Chapman -- who signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Pirates in January -- started trending on X shortly after the video surfaced ... with a lot of folks sharing their horror.

The footage is no longer on Chapman's page ... and he has yet to address the backlash, but he'll almost certainly get a few comments from fans in the stands for this one.

