Diddy's Private Jet Tracked to Caribbean Island Amid Raids in U.S.

Diddy's homes were raided in the U.S. to kick off the week -- but the guy's own private jet is miles away in a completely different nation ... although it's unclear if he's aboard himself.

TMZ has tracked Diddy's personal LoveAir LLC jet -- the well-known black Gulfstream 5 that Diddy has flaunted and flown for years now -- and it looks like the aircraft is currently on the ground in Antigua ... which is down in the Caribbean.

Based on the flight activity, viewed by TMZ, Diddy's jet has been up and down California between Sunday and Monday -- taking off from Sacramento Executive Airport Sunday evening around 5:30 PM PT and landing at Palm Springs Int'l Airport about an hour later.

An hour after that, around 7:30 PM PT, Diddy's jet took off from Palm Springs yet again and landed at Van Nuys Airport, which is in the L.A. area, about 30 minutes later around 8:00 PM PT. Around 9 AM PT Monday, the jet took off from Van Nuys airport and landed at some point in Antigua.

The plane is currently grounded there, although the flight data has yet to update and register him as having officially landed. In any case, it's definitely Diddy's jet ... no question.

The only thing that remains unanswered is whether Diddy is on the plane -- we don't have any evidence he is at this point ... and we also don't know what's happening on the scene.

As we reported ... two of Diddy's homes, in L.A. and MIami, were swarmed by federal law enforcement agencies Monday -- and armed officials stormed the properties, taking some people into custody ... including his sons Justin and King. Unclear if any arrests took place.

The raids are believed to have stemmed from accusations hurled at Diddy in multiple lawsuits -- which have touched on alleged human and sex trafficking, among other claims ... all of which he's vehemently denied.