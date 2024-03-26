Ridley Scott Blocked From Home, Frustrated During Diddy Raid in L.A.

Director Ridley Scott appeared seriously frustrated after he was inadvertently caught in the crossfire, figuratively, during the federal raid on Diddy's Los Angeles-area home.

Check out the new photos showing the Oscar nominee getting out of his vehicle Monday after law enforcement blocked him from getting to his home in Holmby Hills ... not a great day to be Diddy's neighbor.

As police taped off the neighborhood street near Diddy's $40 million mansion, the filmmaker was spotted stuck in traffic amid the chaos.

Ridley's no different from the average looky-loo, though ... in one pic he seems to be taking a closer look at the situation, but ya gotta imagine he's also frustrated he can't get where he's trying to go.

We have a feeling Ridley wasn't the only notable name impacted by yesterday's events.

Holmby Hills is a neighborhood on the Westside of L.A. which several A-listers used to call home -- some previous owners include Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and, famously, Michael Jackson.

These days there are more business mogul, CEO types there -- but Ridley, Diddy, Rod Stewart and Kylie Jenner still lay their heads in the Holmby 'hood.

Kylie scooped up a 7-bedroom abode in the swanky area for $36.5 million back in 2020. Although, she did recently list the pricey mansion, so she might not be residing there much longer.

All eyes were on the exclusive neighborhood when Homeland Security descended upon Diddy's property as part of an ongoing investigation.

As TMZ reported, scores of agents and officers shut down the entire area with multiple helicopters circling the scene.

Diddy's Miami home was also raided as the feds served search warrants and attempted to gather evidence that could be used to prosecute Diddy.

