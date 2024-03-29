Diddy's Twin Daughters Supportive of Father Amid Sex Trafficking Probe

Diddy's twin daughters are rallying behind their dad during this difficult time -- and what's more, they don't think he deserves having his life turned upside down ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us 17-year-olds D'Lila and Jessie have proven to be incredibly resilient after dealing with the death of their mother Kim Porter in 2018 ... and as a result, we're hearing they aren't all that worried about what's going on with dad.

We're told they have been left dumbfounded by all the chaos surrounding their father -- but despite everything, they still see him as a good guy, and what's happening to him right now is totally unwarranted.

Our sources tell us the teens have "good souls" and are backing their dad in everything he's facing right now -- which was evident by the fact they hit up Topgolf in Miami Thursday evening with Diddy, flashing smiles, no less, as a show of support for their pops.

Remember, the twins were smiling and putting on a united front with Diddy ... despite a tumultuous week that saw their dad's Miami and L.A. homes raided by Homeland Security.

TMZ broke the story ... federal agents zeroed in on electronics, including cell phones and computers, and are issuing a slew of subpoenas to companies tied to Diddy. They're especially interested in manifests from private jet companies to unravel who Diddy might've flown in, if anybody, from state to state ... or even from out of the country.