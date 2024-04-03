UConn Removing Light Poles From Campus Ahead Of Final 4 After Chaos Last Year

The University of Connecticut isn't playing around this year ... with both their men's and women's hoops teams in the Final Four, the U isn't takin' any chances, removing all the light poles from the campus to stop any debauchery square in its tracks!

TMZ Sports talked to UConn on Tuesday -- and with both basketball teams just two wins away from Natty's -- we asked about precautions ... given how crazy things got during last year's celebration after the men won.

Remember, students caused hella damage to the Storrs campus, including ripping down light poles and throwing them through buildings.

So, UConn removed them!

"Given the prevalence of damage to the aluminum campus light poles along Fairfield Way last year, the University is temporarily removing them and has installed wall lights in that area," a UConn spokesperson told us.

"They provide the same amount of illumination without being vulnerable to being removed and misused, as occurred last year."

We're told alcohol will NOT be served at the Gampel Pavillion ... and events will be "limited" to UConn students.

"The University is also working with our campus partners to share messages with their respective student groups, with the focus on highlighting the best when cheering on our Huskies and representing our University with pride," the spokesperson said.

Last year's chaos resulted in 39 arrests (25 of them students) ... although UConn added the majority of the community acted in a "responsible" manner.

If both teams do ultimately win the NCAA championships, it'll be the men's 6th and the women's 12th championships.