Victoria Beckham Shares Racy Photo of David Beckham's Crotch

Victoria Beckham's drawing attention to her man's zipper ... cracking a scandalous joke revolving around her own dark brunette locks and her hubby's crotch.

The former Spice Girls singer shared a pic to Instagram featuring her husband David Beckham's lower half clad in blue jeans ... with a thick lock of her hair hanging out of the zipper.

VB jokingly wrote as a caption, "Told my husband he missed a bit" ... not hard to decipher her meaning.

It's far from the first time Victoria's drawn attention to her better half's bod ... she posts pretty regularly about the former soccer star on her social media.

Just last year, she gave fans a look at David in soaked-through underwear on his 48th birthday ... coming out of a cold dip and heating up all of IG.

Play video content

And, months later, Victoria gave fans a look at David's workout ... though his yoga shorts may have distracted many fans from watching his overall form.

BTW ... ya gotta appreciate Beckham's bod. The guy looks pretty incredible for someone who's pushing 50 -- certainly another athlete like Tom Brady who's even more ripped post-playing career.

So, it's not difficult to see why Victoria might want to show him off ... or how her hair might've ended up in such a sensitive area.