Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Victoria Beckham Shares Racy Photo of David Beckham's Crotch

Victoria Beckham Check Out David's Crotch ... Spicy Joke With Her Hair

_Victoria David Beckham Main
Getty Composite

Victoria Beckham's drawing attention to her man's zipper ... cracking a scandalous joke revolving around her own dark brunette locks and her hubby's crotch.

The former Spice Girls singer shared a pic to Instagram featuring her husband David Beckham's lower half clad in blue jeans ... with a thick lock of her hair hanging out of the zipper.

Instagram/@victoriabeckham

VB jokingly wrote as a caption, "Told my husband he missed a bit" ... not hard to decipher her meaning.

It's far from the first time Victoria's drawn attention to her better half's bod ... she posts pretty regularly about the former soccer star on her social media.

David Beckham sub_insta

Just last year, she gave fans a look at David in soaked-through underwear on his 48th birthday ... coming out of a cold dip and heating up all of IG.

MORNING WORK OUT

And, months later, Victoria gave fans a look at David's workout ... though his yoga shorts may have distracted many fans from watching his overall form.

BTW ... ya gotta appreciate Beckham's bod. The guy looks pretty incredible for someone who's pushing 50 -- certainly another athlete like Tom Brady who's even more ripped post-playing career.

David Beckham Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
David Beckham Hot Shots Launch Gallery

So, it's not difficult to see why Victoria might want to show him off ... or how her hair might've ended up in such a sensitive area.

Anyhoo ... enjoy letting your hair down, you too!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later