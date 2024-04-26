Kelly Oubre Jr. Car Accident Sparks Internal Affairs Investigation

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s recent car accident has raised some questions within the Philadelphia Police Department ... and now, an internal investigation has been launched.

TMZ Sports has learned -- the PPD's Internal Affairs Division is looking into the handling of Monday night's crash involving Oubre and another driver ... specifically officers' response and actions while at the scene.

As we previously reported, cops told us Oubre's Lamborghini ran a red light and hit a 2023 Hyundai Elantra ... with both cars being towed from the scene.

Despite law enforcement saying Oubre committed a traffic violation, he was not issued a ticket ... nor was he given a breathalyzer or blood test to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor.

It seems like PPD is now trying to figure out whether Oubre received any special treatment at the scene ... due to his status as a prominent professional athlete in the area.

It's unclear if that's the case -- we'll have to wait and see what comes of the probe.

No one was injured in the crash and Oubre was able to take the court in Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round matchup with the New York Knicks.

After the game, he said it might be time for him to consider a personal driver.