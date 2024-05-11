LeBron Should Get Roasted Next, But Would Never Do It, Says Chris D'Elia

Play video content TMZSports.com

How do you top the 'Greatest Roast of All-Time??' How about going at another GOAT -- 'cause comedian Chris D'Elia tells TMZ Sports a roast of LeBron James would be a worthy follow-up to Tom Brady's night of hell.

But, don't get your hopes up, folks ... 'cause he doubts that'll ever happen.

We talked to D'Elia all about the successful Netflix special at LAX this week ... and picked his brain about the rules of roasting -- after all, he DID crack jokes at a guy named Justin Bieber's expense back in 2015.

D'Elia gave his take on Jeffrey Ross apparently crossing the line by referencing Patriots owner Robert Kraft's massage parlor scandal ... which prompted Brady to tell him to cut it out.

While that's been discussed left and right in the days following the incident, CD did say something like that could prevent other people from offering to be roasted in the future ... especially if rules are put in place beforehand.

As for whether there could be a follow-up to TB12 ... D'Elia names King James, but quickly shuts down the idea.