Tom Brady Roasters Told No Robert Kraft Happy Ending Jokes, Andrew Schulz Says

Tom Brady was PISSED Robert Kraft caught a stray during Sunday's G.R.O.A.T. ... and now we know why -- roasters were explicitly told NOT to make any happy ending jokes, a directive Jeff Ross ignored!

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who was a part of the show, provided a bit of a peak behind the curtain, revealing massage cracks were out of bounds.

"I think that was 100% real," Schulz said on his "Flagrant" show, explaining, "The reason why I think it's real is because they told us no jokes about happy endings with Robert Kraft."

If you missed Ross' joke, it went like this:

"On the first day of training camp that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made,'" Ross said, pausing for applause, before delivering this doozy.

"Would you like a massage?" ... as the crowd gasped/laughed!

Brady then got up, approached Ross -- known for his savage ability to roast celebs -- and said, "Don't say that s*** again!" ... which many people interpreted as a pre-planned bit between the guys.

Given Schulz's revelation, the interaction between Jeff and Tom now feels very real.

Although TB12 was seemingly pissed in the moment, Kraft didn't harbor any hard feelings, according to Ross himself.

The comedian says he had a good chat with the Patriots owner after the show ended.