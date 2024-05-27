Diddy's Sean John Frames Pulled From America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses

Diddy's wallet's about to take a hit ... 'cause his famed Sean John frames are out at a huge eyewear retailer while his legal troubles mount.

America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has halted sales of Diddy's company's frames, TMZ has learned ... with a rep for the company confirming the move as well.

Stores received a message Tuesday to remove all Sean Johns from the frame boards and replace them with frames at an appropriate price point from understock. They put a hold on selling the frames and told the stores to wait for further instructions. Unclear what the company plans to do with the merchandise.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... they began pulling the frames online last month and did the same earlier this week in brick-and-mortar stores.

While the company wouldn't reveal the precise reason for the move ... it's clearly tied to the public reaction following the horrific video showing Diddy beating Cassie in a hotel hallway.

Diddy's apologized ... but, lots of stars and normies have trashed him publicly -- with many others keeping their distance.

Lawsuits against Diddy keep piling up ... another accuser says Diddy raped her multiple times. She's being repped by the same lawyer as Rodney Jones and Liza Gardner.