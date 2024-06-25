Chandler Jones Cuts Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case

Chandler Jones reached a deal with prosecutors this month to close out his domestic violence case ... and, for now, the former NFL star has dodged jail time.

According to Nevada court records, Jones reached the pact with Clark County prosecutors on June 17 -- agreeing to plead no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. In exchange, the other misdemeanor DV charge he had been facing was dropped.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 90 days behind bars -- though it was suspended ... and, according to the records, if the ex-pass rusher keeps his nose clean for the next six months, the case will be dropped entirely -- and he'll avoid jail time altogether.

As part of his sentence, Jones was also ordered to avoid contact with the victim in the case.

Jones first found himself in the crosshairs of Nevada authorities in the case back in September 2023, when Las Vegas cops arrested him for violating a DV temporary protection order that had been granted weeks prior. The Raiders released him shortly after he was placed in custody.

Then, in October, he was arrested yet again for the same offense.