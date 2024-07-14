Jason Mewes Says He Hasn't Heard From Ben Affleck In Months

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Mewes says he hasn't heard from Ben Affleck in a while now ... but, he's not taking it personally ... explaining everyone gets busy and wishing his buddy the best.

We caught up with the actor in Los Angeles, and ask about his old friend ... inquiring if he'd checked in on Ben since telling us he'd be shocked if Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez were ending their marriage.

JM says he still hasn't heard from Affleck ... adding he's been focused on spending time with his wife and kids -- though that doesn't mean he hasn't reached out.

Check out the clip ... Jason says he's reached out a few times over the past year -- firing off emails into the ether to no response. But, Mewes doesn't seem too hurt about the nonresponse.

As for what Jason would tell Ben now ... it's all good vibes and well-wishes from one old pal to another.

Jason said back in May he'd be surprised if the two split ... something we knew was going down.

BTW ... we also dive into Jason celebrating 14 years of sobriety.