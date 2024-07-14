Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Track Star Tara Davis-Woodhall Hopes To Meet LeBron James At Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall is on her way to the 2024 Olympics ... and there's one athlete she really wants to meet -- LeBron James -- telling us she must meet the NBA superstar who changed the world of sports!

TMZ Sports spoke with the track and field athlete this week before she heads to the City of Light for her second Olympics ... where Tara's stoked to compete for the gold medal.

Business aside, she's also hyped to meet some of the other elite athletes from around the world ... especially King James, who's playing in his third Olympics with the U.S. Men's National Basketball team.

"I've never met him," the 25-year-old said.

"I think he'd be really cool, he's changed sports, in so many ways, for athletes. I think I'd like to meet him."

Her hubby, Hunter Woodhall, is also excited to meet one of NBA's G.O.A.T.s ... joking his 5-foot-4 wife will have to look up to James when she meets the 6-foot-9 baller.

Speaking of Hunter, he's also a track and field athlete who is on a quest to qualify for the Paralympics ... hoping to compete along his wife, just like they did at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (in 2021).

"I feel like Tar and I are the most dialed-in we've ever been and we're enjoying what we're doing," Hunter said.

