Rich The Kid Served Over Unpaid Jewelry Tab At 'Life's a Gamble' Album Release Party

Rich The Kid's new album couldn't make his old problems go away ... TMZ Hip Hop has video of the "Carnival" rapper being served with court papers outside his album release party!!!

Check out the clip ... Rich and his entourage were strolling into Grandmaster Recordings in Hollywood when someone catches him before he reaches the door, tossing him an envelope filled with legal docs.

We obtained the docs and they're from attorney Baruch C. Cohen, who reps Peter Marco, Rich's former jeweler who sued him for $234k back in 2020 over an alleged unpaid tab.

As we first told you ... Marco claimed Rich The Kid stopped making his routine payments, forcing the jeweler to run to court to collect.

Despite being served on his big night, RTK didn't seem fazed inside the party ... getting turnt with his wifey Tori Brixx and DDG while previewing his album, including his "Not In The Mood" collab with Offset.