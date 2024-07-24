Funny Marco Canceled Bobbi Althoff Joint Comedy Tour Over 'Boring' Concerns

Funny Marco says his big dreams with Bobbi Althoff have gone up in smoke -- and he's citing creative differences as the reason ... especially when it comes to what's funny on what platform.

The social media giants were supposed to be burning up the summer on their lengthy-titled "Open Thoughts Vs. The Really Good Podcast" tour ... but Marco revealed it's a done deal in a new post after he says Bobbi refused to update her deadpan style for her stage set.

Play video content

Marco says he explained to Bobbi she needed to perk up and maybe even dance onstage because paying ticketholders would expect bigger bells and whistles from the two of them, but claims his advice fell on deaf ears.

Marco says Bobbi told him she preferred to stand onstage without speaking much and just go with the flow -- and Marco says he was forced to nix the tour and hit the road solo again.

He's not saying her style is whack ... but for this kinda setup, he thinks she could be eaten alive in front of a live audience.

They seemed to be thick as thieves a couple months ago and Bobbi even dubbed Marco her "best friend."