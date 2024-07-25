DreamDoll and Safaree Call For End of BBL Trend in the Culture

Hip Hop's days of promoting voluptuous surgery-enhanced women are ancient history ... at least according to DreamDoll and Safaree ... and the "Love and Hip Hop: NY" vets aren't even working together on this initiative!

DreamDoll, as her name suggests, built her rap career based on being a real-life Barbie doll ... her debut mixtape series was even called "Life In Plastic."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While speaking on "The Zeze Millz Show," DreamDoll admitted she regretted all the times she went under the knife to fit the hip hop image, and opened up about "transitioning" back into her natural body.

DreamDoll spoke on her downside of having fake boobs ... her back always hurts and while she likes to keep it cute with the fashion, she has to get custom clothing because nothing else will fit!!!

It's wild to hear her compare bodies to a seasonal item on markdown, yet ... many fans ripped her for adopting a follower, "fit-in" persona.

BBL’s are officially expired and retired… hit the gym ladies it’s a new Era — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) July 24, 2024 @IAMSAFAREE

Safaree costarred with DD on the New York side of 'Love & Hip Hop' for several seasons, but didn't reference her podcast interview when he took it upon himself to declare BBLs out-of-style.

The "Stuntman" rapper received a lot of blowback from women who claimed it was not his place to cast judgment, especially when he still has public issues with ex-wife Erica Mena.

Can't call it clout-chasing ... Safaree's been a fitness advocate for years and wears the results on his body.