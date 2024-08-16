Nicki Minaj Settles Lawsuit Over 'Cokehead' Claims From 'Nosey Heaux'

Nicki Minaj is probably feeling vindicated ... because she just settled a lawsuit with a woman who made some wild statements against her ... and the woman had to apologize, admit she lied, and not mention Nicki and cocaine anymore … or else she'll have to pay a big penalty.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the settlement calls for Marley Green -- who goes by the social media persona "Nosey Heaux" -- to apologize for her false statements about Nicki ... namely, bogus claims Minaj was a cokehead.

TMZ broke the story ... Nicki sued Green back in September 2022 after she posted a video claiming Nicki was "shoving all this cocaine up her nose."

In the settlement, Green acknowledges everything she said about Nicki using or abusing cocaine was false and she never had any evidence of Nicki using or abusing cocaine or any other drug.

Nicki also claimed in her lawsuit that Green made "vile" comments about the son she shares with husband Kenneth Petty.

In the settlement, Green agrees to never mention Petty or Nicki's kid ever again ... or say anything more about Nicki and cocaine ... and she can't retweet any comments about Nicki doing anything illegal or unethical.

If Green breaches the agreement, she's on the hook to pay Nicki $50,000 for each offense.