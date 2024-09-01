Jeremy Stephens Doesn't Rule Out A Potential BKFC Fight W/ Conor McGregor

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jeremy Stephens is gunning to improve his Bare Knuckle Fighting record to a perfect 2-0 next Saturday ... and the big question is, could a win propel him to a fight with former foe turned BKFC owner, Conor McGregor?!

TMZ Sports caught up with the 38-year-old fighter ahead of his second scrap with the promotion, against 6-2 Bobby Taylor. While Taylor has more experience fighting without gloves, Stephens doesn't anticipate much of a challenge.

"Body bag, not worried about the opponent, man," he said. "Just [going to] put him in a f****** bag. We're here to f****** hurt him, this is the hurt business. He's just an opponent, go in there and do my thing."

That's when things could really get interesting.

McGregor purchased a stake in BKFC a few months ago and has said he plans to fight bare knuckle at some point.

Of course, Conor and Jeremy have a history going back to 2016 ... when they had one of the most famous exchanges heading into UFC 205.

Conor is under contract with the UFC, and doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. But, down the line, could a win finally set up a fight between the men?

Stephens did NOT shoot the idea down, saying ... "Ya never know. Stay tuned."

Whether it's McGregor or someone else after Taylor, Jeremy feels he's found a home with David Feldman's organization.