Draymond Green Gets Testy With Reporter Over Media Day Remark

Media Day wasn't all fun and games for Draymond Green on Monday ... he got into a feisty back-and-forth with a reporter that lasted nearly two minutes.

The journalist's comment -- "people worry about you" -- came as the Warriors superstar was sitting down for a Q and A at Golden State's annual (and normally lighthearted) preseason event ... and, check out the video, Green seemed to take umbrage with it right away.

He stopped the media member in his tracks ... and asked him, "Why are they worried about me?"

"I'm a successful Black man in America doing incredibly well," he said. "What's to worry about me? There are way more people in this world to worry about than me. That's for sure."

The journalist appeared to be attempting to ask Green how he was going to ensure his availability for this upcoming season ... after the 34-year-old had missed multiple games over the past couple years due to suspensions and injuries.

But, Green didn't look like he wanted to hear any of it after the guy's initial statement ... adding, "If you would've told me when I was 13 years old in Saginaw, Michigan without a pot to piss in that you'd be sitting here and somebody would say they're worried about you, I would have probably told them they were out of their mind if I'd be sitting here and they'd be worried about me."

The reporter tried like hell to get out his point ... but after around 120 seconds -- Green reminded the man of all of the games he's helped the Warriors win over the years, before he officially put a halt to the conversation.