Ka, Brownsville Rapper & NYFD Captain, Dies Unexpectedly at 52

Ka, the Brooklyn-bred rapper with a penchant for letting his elaborate cinematic noir albums do the talking for him -- not public engagements -- died suddenly over the weekend.

On Monday, his IG account broke the bombshell news he died on October 12 in NYC -- the place where he dedicated his livelihood. He is survived by his wife, mother and sister.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Ka just released his most recent album "The Thief Next to Jesus" a few weeks ago, in September.

As a 20-year-man of the New York Fire Department, Ka was also remembered as a 9/11 first responder who eventually rose to the rank of captain.

Ka's wife, media exec Mimi Valdés, posted a touching tribute, promising to see him on the other side eventually.

He was 52.