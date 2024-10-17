Liam Payne's Favorite Soccer Club Pays Tribute After Singer's Death

Liam Payne's beloved professional soccer club is addressing the singer's tragic death ... sharing a heartfelt message in his honor.

The former One Direction member was a passionate soccer fan, specifically of West Bromwich Albion F.C. of the EFL Championship ... and attended numerous matches over the years.

Shortly after the news broke of Payne's passing ... WBA released a statement on social media.

"We're shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Baggies fan and musician, Liam Payne," the club said.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time. 💙🤍"

English soccer star Jack Grealish -- who Payne once impersonated while participating in a charity soccer match -- also shared his condolences ... calling on people to spread more love in the wake of the loss.

"Awhhh no," the Manchester City star said. "This is so sad man!! So so sad!! RIP Liam Payne. Have to start [being] nicer to each other in this world man."