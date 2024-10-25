Ex-NBA Star Shareef Abdur-Rahim Breaks Silence on Brother Amir's Death

Ex-NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim is opening up on his brother Amir's tragic death ... saying his loved ones are thankful for everyone who has shared their support following the news.

"On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir's passing," the former Atlanta Hawks forward and current G League president said in a brief statement on his X account.

From God, we come, and to God, we must all return. On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir's passing. Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory. — Shareef Abdur-Rahim (@ShareefAbdur_R) October 25, 2024 @ShareefAbdur_R

"Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory."

Shareef is a 13-year NBA vet ... suiting up for the Hawks, Vancouver Grizzlies, Portland Trailblazers and the Sacramento Kings over the course of his career.

Of course, Shareef's 43-year-old brother Amir -- the head coach of the University of South Florida men's basketball team -- died following complications during a medical procedure.

Abdur-Rahim joined the USF program last year ... and led the Bulls to a 25-8 record.

The team is scheduled to play their first game of the 2024 season in six days ... hosting Edward Waters University in an exhibition game.