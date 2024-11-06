Adam Schefter Cracks Jokes About MethStreams Accusations

Play video content

Adam Schefter is adamant he doesn't use illegal streams to catch NFL games ... but if ya thought he was seriously bothered by the allegations -- think again, 'cause he just laughed off the claims in a hilarious chat with Pat McAfee!!

Schefter, of course, was accused of using MethStreams to skirt around Amazon Prime's paywall last week when the Jets vs. Texans were playing on "Thursday Night Football."

The ESPN insider posted a highlight from the game to his X page -- but after a watermark on the clip revealed it was from MethStreams -- many accused him of rippin' off the league he covers.

But, TMZ Sports' sources say he simply snagged the clip from another social media user -- and didn't realize it was from the forbidden site ... and on Wednesday, he joked about the whole situation on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Pat and his cohosts were talking about the site when McAfee figured he'd give Schefter a call to rib him over it all. Schefter initially didn't play along, as he was at a doctor's office, but he relented ... and fired off some hysterical jokes.

He said there's no way he'd use the stream to avoid paying Amazon's minimal fee ... especially considering his wife uses the online marketplace by the minute. He also comically stated he has no idea how to use the internet in that kind of way.

McAfee and the guys got a big kick out of it -- before they ultimately let him go to enjoy his Wednesday.