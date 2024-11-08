Dominican Actress Massiel Taveras Says Kamala's Celeb Support Meant Nothing

Play video content TMZ.com

Actress and former Miss Dominican Republic Massiel Taveras has a lot to say about the 2024 presidential election outcome -- and she’s letting TMZ know she’s thrilled with the results.

Catch the video -- Massiel’s all but waving a Team Trump flag with her celebratory energy ... she's not holding back on why she thinks Kamala Harris' star-studded support squad did little to help her campaign.

Massiel dives deep ... saying she thinks with God on your side, all the Hollywood backing in the world doesn’t matter.

She also shares her take on how celebs can actually make a difference in politics -- hinting that, if they really want to shake things up, there's a better way to get involved than just lending their famous names.