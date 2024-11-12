Dodgers Legend Fernando Valenzuela Cause of Death Revealed

Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death has been revealed -- the Los Angeles Dodgers legend died of septic shock.

TMZ Sports has obtained the 1981 World Series champion's death certificate ... which listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes.

The medical examiner also suspects Valenzuela suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease ... a rare brain disorder.

The 63-year-old's occupation is listed as "sports broadcaster."

The document also states Valenzuela was cremated ... and his remains are at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher and Brittany Murphy were laid to rest.

As we previously reported, the Mexican athlete's death was announced Oct. 22 ... less than one month after he left his job with the Dodgers' Spanish broadcast team to focus on his health.

Valenzuela was a six-time All-Star ... winning the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year honors in 1981. He played 17 seasons in MLB ... also suiting up for the Angels, Orioles, Phillies, Padres and Cardinals.