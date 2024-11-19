Oliver McCall, Former Heavyweight Boxing Champ, Returning To Ring at 59 Years Old

Play video content FiteTV

Mike Tyson isn't the only nearly 60-year-old former boxing champion returning to the ring ... Oliver McCall -- known for shocking the world with his knock out of Lennox Lewis in 1994 -- will be fighting at 59 years old!

McCall -- who last fought in 2019 -- will face 54-year-old Stacy Frazier in a four-round sanctioned fight at the Troubadour Theater in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

The two men faced off with each other at weigh-ins on Tuesday, with McCall tipping the scales at 251.2 pounds ... and Frazier coming in at 228.4 pounds.

If you're a youngin, McCall turned pro in 1985. He faced Lewis in February 1994 ... where he was a prohibitive underdog. Oliver, however, stunned the sport when he knocked out the heavyweight champ in the second round of their title fight, securing the WBC HW title.

McCall ultimately lost his belt the following year ... when he was beaten by Frank Bruno.

Oliver and Lennox ended up rematching in 1997 ... in what was one of the strangest scenes in boxing history. McCall seemingly suffered an emotional breakdown in the ring, and refused to fight. The bout was stopped, and LL declared the winner.

As for Frazier ... he's been boxing professionally since 1995, and has a record of 16-22. He's a big dude, and almost all of his wins have come by knockout.

This fight, which will be shown live on Triller TV, comes just days after Tyson, 58, boxed 27-year-old Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium on November 15, which drew a massive audience -- 60 million households.

There's even a tie between McCall and Tyson ... and Oliver was a sparring partner of Mike.