Adam Schefter Says Weirdest Place He's Broken A Story Was After Sex

'Got The Job Done ... In Every Which Way'

8:44 AM PT -- Adam Schefter tells TMZ Sports (via X) ... his memorable news-breaking moment happened AFTER knocking boots, not during the deed.

Glad we could clear that up.

Adam Schefter's making it clear his job is his No. 1 priority -- even in the bedroom -- revealing Wednesday he's broken a story mid-coitus!!!

ESPN's NFL insider dropped the bombshell on his colleague, Kevin Clark, during Tuesday's episode of "This Is Football" ... just after KC asked Shefty where the "weirdest place" was that he's been first to report news.

After a few sheepish moments from the journalist, the 57-year-old laughed ... and said it was actually after he had "spent time with this woman for the first time."

Schefter explained he had gotten got a text from a source that a defensive back had been suspended.

"So," he said, "as I continued to lay there, I confirmed it, and, uh, got the job done, Kevin."

"In every which way," he added.

Schefter then let out a huge chuckle -- before Clark proclaimed, "this is the greatest episode we've ever had!"

The incident went down some two decades ago ... and since it's happened, Schefter's gone on to get married and have a daughter.

Unclear if it's occurred with his wife now ... but, given the amount of stories he's broken over the years -- it seems it's a safe bet it's taken place.

Anyone still wondering why Adrian Wojnarowski got out of the game???