Slick Rick Has No Problem With LL Cool J Calling Himself 'G.O.A.T.' Rapper

Slick Rick Can't Argue With LL's 'G.O.A.T.' Confidence!!!

LOVING THE CONFIDENCE
LL Cool J only needs a mirror to see the "greatest rapper of all time" -- a claim that's not getting any pushback from Slick Rick.

If LL says he's the G.O.A.T. -- it's because he coined the term!!!

THE ORIGINAL G.O.A.T.
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the legendary rapper at LAX on Thursday ... MC Ricky D got his start a few years after LL on Def Jam Records and for all intents and purposes, holds his own place in hip hop history.

The UK-born rapper is considered one of the culture's best storytellers for releasing one of its most respected rap albums ever, "The Great Adventures of Slick Rick," in 1988.

Don't sleep on this album, kiddos!!!

Still, Slick Rick tells us real recognizes real -- and LL makes several great points about his legacy ... from hip hop love songs, to urban fashion like Kangols, to pushing the rapper mentality outside the studio, the king from Queens pioneered it all!!!

While his old music still holds up, it's been eons since Rick put out a solo album ... but he says it's coming!!!

Maybe LL's "The Force" will inspire him???

