Knicks Anthem Singer Gets Distracted By Screaming Fan ... Finishes On A High Note!!!

The New York Knicks' national anthem singer gave quite the memorable rendition on Thursday ... when her performance was derailed by an overly excited fan -- but she bounced back and finished strong!!

The singer -- Liceli -- was only a few seconds into her performance when a spectator started shouting in a quiet Madison Square Garden. While it's unclear what the fan said, it was loud enough for her to pause in her tracks to figure out what was happening.

Even though she got tripped up, Liceli handled it like a pro -- picking up where she left off like nothing happened -- with the Garden faithful giving her a strong applause after she got going again.

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was even caught on camera smiling and laughing when it went down ... after all, it's not often a spectacle like that happens at games.

Luckily for the Knicks, it was not a bad omen -- they went on to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 125-101 ... with Towns leading New York in scoring and rebounds -- finishing with 27 points and 16 boards.