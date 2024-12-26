Mookie Betts Opens Up On Interfering Yankees Fans ... 'F*** You Guys!!!'

Play video content Hartbeat/Peacock

Turns out, the ugly scene involving Mookie Betts and some overeager Yankees fans in Game 4 of the World Series could've been even worse ... 'cause the Dodgers superstar just revealed he considered retaliating against the NY backers with violence.

The L.A. outfielder opened on the matter with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson as part of the comedians' "Back That Year Up 2024" special ... and Betts told the guys he straight up considered hurling a baseball at the two men who tried to rip his glove away on a foul ball pop fly at Yankee Stadium back on Oct. 29.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024 @MLBONFOX

"I was in the moment," Betts said. "I thought about throwing the ball at them."

Thankfully, Betts said before he melted down ... he thought better of things -- and returned to right field.

That said, the 32-year-old is still clearly furious over the guys' behavior ... as he told Hart and Thompson that if he could say anything to the duo, it'd simply be, "F*** you guys."

"Like, try and get the ball, cool," he said. "But, like, you tried to grab my s***."

Betts, of course, ultimately got the last laugh on the men -- as the two dudes were banned from Game 5 over their actions. To make matters even better for the eight-time All-Star, he and his team ended up winning that contest to secure a World Series title.