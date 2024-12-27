'Gossip Girl' Actress Chanel Maya Banks Files for Restraining Order Against Mom, Cousin

Chanel Maya Banks -- the "Gossip Girl" actress who was reported missing by her family before posting a message to social media explaining she was not in fact missing -- has now filed a restraining order against her mother and cousin.

Banks filed for the restraining order Thursday ... claiming her mother, Lutchmin Judy Kumar, and cousin, Danielle Singh, have worked together to destroy her credibility and harass her.

In the document, Banks says her mom and cousin have repeatedly tried to make unwanted contact with her ... after she says she told them she wanted distance back in October. She says the pair then called Los Angeles police to report her as a missing person and had officers conduct a wellness check on her.

Chanel alleges they wouldn't stop contacting her even though her husband, Carlos, repeatedly told them she was fine and didn't want to speak to them ... and she says she even has text messages of them threatening to "weaponize the police" against her.

Then, Banks says, on November 10, her mom and cousin broke into her apartment while she was away on a trip ... allegedly attacking Carlos, stealing his work badge and putting an Apple AirTag on her car to track her movements. She says she filed police reports over the alleged incidents.

Banks says her mother and sister then ramped up their attacks on her and her husband ... continuing to accuse him of murder and going as far as claiming Chanel should be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Banks is asking the court to stop Lutchmin and Danielle from contacting her -- physically or electronically -- and to stop them from talking about her publicly.

As we told you ... Chanel was found alive and uninjured by LAPD in November, shortly after the missing-person report was filed. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Banks explained she went to Texas to be baptized by her favorite pastor.

Sources close to the family spoke to TMZ and denied all allegations of wrongdoing ... particularly the claim that anyone ever assaulted Carlos.

While Chanel says her mom and cousin caused markings on her husband's body, our sources say he had them before Lutchmin and Danielle went to his apartment.

We're told the family has no interest in reestablishing communication with her because of everything Chanel said about her mom and cousin.